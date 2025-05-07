PARIS — Syria's leader says his country is holding indirect talks with Israel to prevent recent escalation from worsening.
Syria's leader says his country is holding indirect talks with Israel to prevent recent escalation from worsening
Syria's leader says his country is holding indirect talks with Israel to prevent recent escalation from worsening.
The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 6:35PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Syria's leader says his country is holding indirect talks with Israel to prevent recent escalation from worsening
Syria's leader says his country is holding indirect talks with Israel to prevent recent escalation from worsening.