Syria's interim leader al-Sharaa makes first trip to Europe with Paris visit

The visit comes amid renewed sectarian bloodshed, coming a week after clashes between forces loyal to al-Sharaa and fighters from the minority Druze sect that left nearly 100 people dead. This followed earlier violence in Syria's coastal region between Sunni gunmen and members of the minority Alawite sect that Assad belonged to. That fighting left more than 1,000 people dead — many of them Alawite civilians killed in revenge attacks.