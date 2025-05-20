Syria's driest winter in nearly 7 decades triggers a severe water crisis in Damascus

BARADA VALLEY, Syria — Inside a mountain above the Syrian capital, Hassan Bashi walked through tunnels that used to be filled with water from a spring famous for its pure waters.
The spring rises inside the ruins of a Roman temple in the Barada Valley and flows toward Damascus, which it has been supplying with drinking water for thousands of years. Normally, during the winter flood season, water fills all the tunnels and washes over much of the temple.
Now, there is only a trickle of water following the driest winter in decades.
Bashi, who is a guard but also knows how to operate the pumping and water filtration machines in the absence of the engineer in charge, displayed an old video on his cell phone of high waters inside the ruins.
''I have been working at the Ein al-Fijeh spring for 33 years and this is the first year it is that dry,'' Bashi said.
The spring is the main source of water for 5 million people, supplying Damascus and its suburbs with 70% of their water.
As the city suffers its worst water shortages in years, many people now rely on buying water from private tanker trucks that fill from wells.
Government officials are warning that the situation could get worse in the summer and are urging residents to use water sparingly while showering, cleaning or washing dishes.