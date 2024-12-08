BEIRUT — Syrian state TV airs video saying President Bashar Assad has been overthrown and all jail detainees freed.
Syrian state TV airs video saying President Bashar Assad has been overthrown and all jail detainees freed.
December 8, 2024 at 5:57AM
Assad and Syrian defense minister's whereabouts unknown since last night, prime minister says.