Syrian rebels free prisoners from Assad's notorious dungeons who celebrate in Damascus streets

Just north of Damascus, in the Saydnaya military prison known as the ''human slaughterhouse,'' women detainees, some with their children, screamed as men broke the locks off their cell doors in the early hours Sunday as insurgents entered the city. Amnesty International and other groups say that dozens of people were secretly executed every week in Saydnaya, estimating that up to 13,000 Syrians were killed between 2011 and 2016.