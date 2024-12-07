BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists and a rebel commander say insurgents have reached the suburbs of the capital, Damascus.
Syrian opposition activists and a rebel commander say insurgents have reached the suburbs of the capital, Damascus
Syrian opposition activists and a rebel commander say insurgents have reached the suburbs of the capital, Damascus.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 2:37PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocks three times on Notre Dame's doors, officially marking cathedral's reopening
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocks three times on Notre Dame's doors, officially marking cathedral's reopening.