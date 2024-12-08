BEIRUT — Syrian insurgents say they have entered Damascus as residents of the capital report sounds of gunfire.
Syrian insurgents say they have entered Damascus as residents of the capital report sounds of gunfire
Syrian insurgents say they have entered Damascus as residents of the capital report sounds of gunfire.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 8, 2024 at 2:29AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
No. 18 Clemson beats No. 8 SMU 34-31 in Atlantic Coast Conference championship for spot in College Football Playoff
No. 18 Clemson beats No. 8 SMU 34-31 in Atlantic Coast Conference championship for spot in College Football Playoff.