Syrian families return home in time for Eid al-Adha after years in notorious displacement camp

AL-QARYATAYN, Syria — Yasmine al-Saleh has two occasions to celebrate this year: the Eid al-Adha holiday and her family's return home after nine years in a notorious displacement camp in the Syrian desert.
True, the home they returned to, in the town of al-Qaryatayn in the eastern part of Syria's Homs province, was damaged during the nearly 14 years of civil war. Al-Saleh fears that even a small earthquake will bring it down on their heads. Many of the surrounding buildings have collapsed.
''When I first entered my house — what can I say? It was a happiness that cannot be described,'' al-Saleh said tearfully. ''Even though our house is destroyed, and we have no money, and we are hungry, and we have debts, and my husband is old and can't work, and I have kids — still, it's a castle in my eyes.''
Last month, the last families left Rukban, a camp on the borders with Jordan and Iraq that once housed tens of thousands of families who lived under a crippling siege for years.
People started gathering in Rukban in 2015, fleeing Islamic State militants and airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition, Russia and the forces of then-Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Displacement camps became widespread in Syria during the war, but the situation in Rukban was particularly dire.
While the bulk of the camps sprung up in opposition-controlled areas in the country's northwest, Rukban was hemmed in on all sides by areas controlled by Assad's forces and by the border. Jordan sealed its border and stopped regular aid deliveries in 2016 after a cross-border IS attack that killed seven Jordanian soldiers.
For years, the U.N. and other humanitarian organizations were largely unable to bring aid in. Food, water and other essentials were only available via smuggling at exorbitant prices, and there was almost no access to medical care.