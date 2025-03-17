Business

Syria joins a donor conference for the first time in a crucial phase for its new leaders

International donors gathered on Monday in a show of support for Syria, hoping to encourage the new leaders of the conflict-ravaged country toward a peaceful political transition following the ouster of President Bashar Assad in December.

The Associated Press
March 17, 2025 at 6:01PM

BRUSSELS — International donors gathered on Monday in a show of support for Syria, hoping to encourage the new leaders of the conflict-ravaged country toward a peaceful political transition following the ouster of President Bashar Assad in December.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani attended the conference — the ninth of its kind — in a first for a top official from Damascus.

Sewell reported from Beirut. Associated Press writers Geir Moulson in Berlin and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

about the writer

about the writer

LORNE COOK and ABBY SEWELL

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Syria joins a donor conference for the first time in a crucial phase for its new leaders

International donors gathered on Monday in a show of support for Syria, hoping to encourage the new leaders of the conflict-ravaged country toward a peaceful political transition following the ouster of President Bashar Assad in December.

Business

Americans increased spending tepidly last month as anxiety over the economy takes hold

card image

Business

Mall staple Forever 21 files for bankruptcy protection, again

card image