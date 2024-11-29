Syria insurgents push their advance toward 2nd largest city Aleppo

Israel and Hezbollah, the lead group in the Iran-backed alliance, have been locked in a war that escalated since September. A cease-fire was announced Wednesday, the day the Syrian opposition factions announced their offensive. Israel has also escalated its attacks against Hezbollah and Iran-linked targets in Syria during the last 70 days. ''Hezbollah was the main force in the government's control of the city,'' said Rami Abdurrahman, the head of the Observatory, the war monitor.