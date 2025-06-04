Syria will give inspectors immediate access to suspected former nuclear sites, UN watchdog tells AP

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria's new government has agreed to give inspectors from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog access to suspected former nuclear sites immediately, the agency's head told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, spoke in an exclusive interview in Damascus, where he met with President Ahmad al-Sharaa and other officials.
He also said al-Sharaa expressed an interest in pursuing nuclear energy for Syria in the future, adding, ''Why not?''
The agency's aim is ''to bring total clarity over certain activities that took place in the past that were, in the judgment of the agency, probably related to nuclear weapons,'' Grossi said. He described the new government as ''committed to opening up to the world, to international cooperation'' and said he is hopeful of finishing the inspection process within months.
An IAEA team in 2024 visited some sites of interest while former President Bashar Assad was still in power. Since the fall of Assad in December, the IAEA has been seeking to restore access to sites associated with Syria's nuclear program.
Syria under Assad is believed to have operated an extensive clandestine nuclear program, which included an undeclared nuclear reactor built by North Korea in eastern Deir el-Zour province.
The IAEA described the reactor as being ''not configured to produce electricity'' — raising the concern that Damascus sought a nuclear weapon there by producing weapons-grade plutonium.
The reactor site only became public knowledge after Israel, the Mideast's only nuclear power, launched airstrikes in 2007 destroying the facility. Syria later leveled the site and never responded fully to the IAEA's questions.