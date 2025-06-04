Wires

Syria agrees to give inspectors immediate access to suspected former nuclear sites, UN nuclear watchdog head tells AP

The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 6:35PM

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria agrees to give inspectors immediate access to suspected former nuclear sites, UN nuclear watchdog head tells AP.

