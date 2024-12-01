Syracuse knocks No. 6 Miami out of ACC title game and possibly the playoff with 42-38 win

''I want to be the one who brought (Syracuse football) back to what it once was,'' said McCord, who transferred from Ohio State after starting for the Buckeyes last season. ''That's a testament to this team. This win shows that Syracuse is for real and being part of that team that turned things around, that's going to last forever. Looking back, everything (coach Fran Brown) said came true and coming here is the best decision I've made in my life.''