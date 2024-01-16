Software company Synopsys is buying Ansys in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $35 billion.

Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share.

Ansys shareholders are expected to own about 16.5% of the combined company.

The deal is expected to close by the first half of 2025. It still needs approval from Ansys shareholders.