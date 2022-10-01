A man wielding a sword was shot and injured by North Branch police officers and Chisago County deputies, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said on Saturday.

BCA spokesperson Bonney Bowman said in a news release Saturday that North Branch Police Department officers and Chisago County Sheriff's Office deputies received calls of a suicidal man just before 10 p.m. the previous evening. They responded to the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court to find a man armed with a sword. At some point, the release continues, police fired lethal and non-lethal rounds at the man, striking him.

Officers performed life-saving measures before emergency workers transported he man to a hospital. He's expected to survive his injuries.

A sword was recovered from the scene, and body cameras captured the shooting. Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and Bowman says the BCA will release all body camera footage and the redacted case file once the case is closed and adjudicated.