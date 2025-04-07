Swollen rivers are flooding towns in the US South after a prolonged deluge of rain

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Days of unrelenting downpours swelled rivers to near record levels across Kentucky on Monday, submerging neighborhoods and threatening a famed bourbon distillery in the state capital.
Inundated rivers posed the latest threat from persistent storms that have killed at least 21 people — 10 in Tennessee — since last week as they doused the region with heavy rain and spawned destructive tornadoes. Though the storms have finally moved on, the flood danger likewise remains high in several other states, including parts of Tennessee, Arkansas and Indiana.
Cities ordered evacuations and rescue crews in inflatable boats checked on residents in Kentucky and Tennessee, while utilities shut off power and gas in a region stretching from Texas to Ohio. Floodwaters forced the closure of the historic Buffalo Trace Distillery, close to the banks of the swollen Kentucky River near downtown Frankfort, Kentucky.
Salon owner Jessica Tuggle watched Monday as murky brown water approached her Frankfort business. She and her friends had moved her salon gear — styling chairs, hair products and electronics — up the hill to a nearby taproom.
''Everybody was just, ‘stop raining, stop raining,' so we could get an idea of what the worst situation would be,'' she said.
Officials diverted traffic and turned off utilities to businesses in Frankfort as the river crested just short of a record Monday. More than 500 state roads across Kentucky were still closed Monday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Ashley Welsh, her husband and four children — along with their pets — had to leave their Frankfort home along the river Saturday evening, abandoning a lifetime of belongings to the floodwaters.
When she checked her house's cameras Sunday morning, the water had risen to the second floor.