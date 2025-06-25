Switzerland's ebbing glaciers show a new, strange phenomenon: Holes reminiscent of Swiss cheese

RHONE GLACIER, Switzerland — Climate change appears to be making some of Switzerland's vaunted glaciers look like Swiss cheese: Full of holes.
Matthias Huss of the glacier monitoring group GLAMOS offered a glimpse of the Rhone Glacier — which feeds the eponymous river that flows through Switzerland and France to the Mediterranean — shared the observation with The Associated Press this month as he trekked up to the icy expanse for a first ''maintenance mission" of the summer to monitor its health.
The state of Switzerland's glaciers came into stark and dramatic view of the international community last month when a mudslide from an Alpine mountain submerged the southwestern village of Blatten. The Birch Glacier on the mountain, which had been holding back a mass of rock near the peak, gave way — sending an avalanche into the valley village below. Fortunately, the town had been evacuated beforehand.
Experts say geological shifts and, to a lesser extent global warming, played a role.
The Alps and Switzerland — home to the most glaciers in any European country by far — have seen them retreat for about 170 years, but with ups and downs over time until the 1980s, he said. Since then, the decline has been steady, with 2022 and 2023 the worst of all. Last year was a ''bit better," he said.
"Now, this year also doesn't look good, so we see we have a clear acceleration trend in the melting of glaciers,'' said Huss, who also is a lecturer at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, ETHZ, said in beaming sunshine and with slushy ice dripping underfoot.
Less snow and more heat create punishing conditions
The European Union's Copernicus climate center said last month was the second-warmest May on record worldwide, although temperatures in Europe were below the running average for that month compared to the average from 1991 to 2020.