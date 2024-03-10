GENEVA — Rescue authorities have launched a search for six cross-country skiers missing in the Swiss Alps in difficult weather conditions, police said Sunday.
Police in the canton of Valais said in a statement that the search began on Saturday between the resort of Zermatt and the village of Arolla, near the border with Italy.
''The group began its tour on Saturday in Zermatt and was later reported missing in the Tête Blanche area,'' the police statement said.
