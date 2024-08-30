GENEVA — Swiss city of Basel selected as host city for next year's Eurovision Song Contest, organizers say.
Swiss city of Basel selected as host city for next year's Eurovision Song Contest, organizers say
Swiss city of Basel selected as host city for next year's Eurovision Song Contest, organizers say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 30, 2024 at 8:11AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau dies in a crash while riding a bicycle along with his brother, New Jersey State Police say
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau dies in a crash while riding a bicycle along with his brother, New Jersey State Police say.