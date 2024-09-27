ZURICH — Swiss 18-year-old cyclist Muriel Furrer has died one day after crashing at the road world championships.
Swiss 18-year-old cyclist Muriel Furrer has died one day after crashing at the road world championships.
September 27, 2024 at 1:50PM
