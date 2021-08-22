A person who went missing after swimming off a boat in White Bear Lake has died, Ramsey County officials said Saturday.
A team of local agencies searching the lake Saturday afternoon found the 43-year-old person, who was taken to a hospital. "The victim did not survive," Roy Magnuson, a spokesman for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, said in an e-mail.
Officials declined to release additional information about the victim, saying those details will be given out by the medical examiner's office.
Participating in the search were the Ramsey County sheriff's water patrol and dive teams, Washington County sheriff's dive team and fire officials from White Bear, Mahtomedi and Stillwater.
Liz Navratil
