SINGAPORE — Joseph Schooling, who beat Michael Phelps in the 100-meter butterfly to win Singapore's first and only Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

It was the American swimming legend Phelps' last individual race of his career and came after Phelps won a record eight gold medals at the London Olympics in 2012.

''It comes a time when everyone has to flip the page, turn a new chapter. This is my time to do that, this is my official retirement,'' the 28-year-old Schooling said. ''There are no regrets."

Schooling said he keeps in touch with Phelps on social media, and called the American a source of ''inspiration'' for him during his career.

''There is never any trash talk,'' Schooling said, smiling. "I would love to see him in Singapore. He's just an overall good guy."

Schooling holds eight Singapore records, six in individual events and two in the relays.

In 2022, Schooling was forced to apologize for using cannabis in Vietnam while competing there on leave from military service.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports