More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Business
Minnesota diversity index shows companies have made progress — but still have a ways to go
The Center for Economic Inclusion's Racial Equity Dividends Index shows how companies are progressing in making more racially equitable and inclusive workplaces.
High Schools
Meet Rosemount's Hayden Bills, the Metro Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year
Bills broke longstanding records in the shot put and discus throw and won two state titles.
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Lynx take on Connecticut. Follow on Gameview
Back from a road trip west, the Lynx welcome the Sun to Target Center. Tap here for play-by-play, a box score and score updates throughout the WNBA.
TV & Media
Burr pops up in broadcast booth for Twins game
Wildly popular comic Bill Burr made a special trip to Minneapolis to see his beloved Red Sox and provided some commentary for the Boston broadcast of Wednesday's game at Target Field.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 72 and partly cloudy; warm weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.