Sports

Swiatek routs Paolini in Hamburg for her first grass final. Pegula awaits

Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek reached her first final on grass and first final in more than a year at the Bad Homburg Open on Friday.

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 6:40PM

HAMBURG, Germany — Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek reached her first final on grass and first final in more than a year at the Bad Homburg Open on Friday.

World No. 8 Swiatek beat No. 4 Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals and improved her record against the 2024 Wimbledon finalist to 5-0.

''I wasn't expecting to win this match, so I'm happy that I just did my job,'' Swiatek said. ''Jasmine, you can't let her get back in the game because she's a fighter. I just wanted to go for it, and go for my shots.''

To win her first title since the 2024 French Open, Swiatek will have to go through No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

Pegula outlasted Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-1.

Pegula will appear in her fifth final this year, including titles in Austin, Texas, and Charleston, South Carolina.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Maple Leafs re-sign John Tavares for 4 years and the Oilers keep Trent Frederic around long term

John Tavares is staying with the Toronto Maple Leafs for four more years at a significantly discounted price.

Sports

Caitlin Clark is out again with groin injury, will miss matchup with Paige Bueckers

Sports

An 84-game season is among the changes coming to the NHL as part of the new labor deal