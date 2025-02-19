The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts in the Twin Cities this week

5. Spin Doctors: In the same year Nirvana’s “Nevermind” came out, these hippy-dippy New York rockers kicked up the groovy hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” like a game of Hacky Sack breaking out at a funeral. Their feel-good vibes from 1991 might be welcome again in 2025, following the release of their first new album in 12 years, “Face Full of Cake.” Their appearance in this case is definitely appreciated as a benefit for the aortic disease nonprofit Rock From the Heart, whose in-house band Aortic Fire will open, joined by the Go-Go’s Gina Schock. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $49-$89, axs.com)