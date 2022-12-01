16 metro wrestlers to watch

Boys

  • Jack Nelson, Mound Westonka, jr., 126
  • Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, soph., 132
  • Tyler Wells, Princeton, sr., 138
  • Koy Buesgens, New Prague, sr., 145
  • Eli Paulson, Anoka, sr., 138
  • Cash Raymond, Simley, jr., 145
  • Zach Hanson, Lakeville North, sr., 152
  • Ryder Rogotzke, Stillwater, sr., 182
  • Max McEnelly, Waconia, sr., 195
  • Gavin Nelson, Simley, sr., 220
  • Will Sather, Eden Prairie, jr., heavyweight

Girls

  • Charli Raymond, Simley, 8th, 107
  • Aspen Blasko, Forest Lake, jr., 107
  • Audrey Rogotzke, Stillwater, fr., 120
  • Skylar Little Soldier, Hastings, jr., 127.
  • Ella Pagel, Northfield, soph., 164.