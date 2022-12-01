16 metro wrestlers to watch
Boys
- Jack Nelson, Mound Westonka, jr., 126
- Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, soph., 132
- Tyler Wells, Princeton, sr., 138
- Koy Buesgens, New Prague, sr., 145
- Eli Paulson, Anoka, sr., 138
- Cash Raymond, Simley, jr., 145
- Zach Hanson, Lakeville North, sr., 152
- Ryder Rogotzke, Stillwater, sr., 182
- Max McEnelly, Waconia, sr., 195
- Gavin Nelson, Simley, sr., 220
- Will Sather, Eden Prairie, jr., heavyweight
Girls
- Charli Raymond, Simley, 8th, 107
- Aspen Blasko, Forest Lake, jr., 107
- Audrey Rogotzke, Stillwater, fr., 120
- Skylar Little Soldier, Hastings, jr., 127.
- Ella Pagel, Northfield, soph., 164.
