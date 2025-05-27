Swedish man charged over 2015 killing of a Jordanian pilot by the Islamic State group

A Swedish man was indicted Tuesday in connection with the killing by the Islamic State group of a Jordanian pilot whose plane went down in Syria on Christmas Eve 2014, prosecutors said.
The 26-year-old Jordanian, 1st Lt. Mu'ath al-Kaseasbeh, was taken captive after his F-16 fighter jet crashed near the extremists' de facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria. He was forced into a cage that was set on fire, killing him on camera in early 2015.
The suspect was identified by Swedish prosecutors as Osama Krayem, 32, who is alleged to have traveled to Syria in September 2014 to fight for IS.
The airman became the first known foreign military pilot to fall into the militants' hands after the U.S.-led international coalition began its aerial campaign against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq in 2014. Jordan, a close U.S. ally, was a member of the coalition and the pilot's killing appeared aimed at pressuring the government of Jordan to leave the alliance.
Krayem is set to go on trial June 4 in Stockholm. He was previously convicted in France and Brussels for fatal Islamic State attacks in those countries.
Video of the killing
In a 20-minute video released in 2015, purportedly showing al-Kaseasbeh's killing, he displayed signs of having been beaten, including a black eye. Toward the end of the clip, he is shown wearing an orange jumpsuit. He stands in an outdoor cage as a masked militant ignites a line of fuel leading to it.
The footage was widely released as part of the militant group's propaganda.