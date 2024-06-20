COPENHAGEN, Denmark —

A Swedish court on Thursday Sweden acquitted a former Syrian army general accused of playing a role in war crimes in his home country more than a decade ago.

Brig. Gen Mohammed Hamo, who now lives in Sweden, was charged in February with aiding and abetting crimes against international law. Prosecutors said that as head of the Ordnance Department of the Syrian Army's 11th Division, he was responsible for providing the weapons that were used to commit war crimes in 2012.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war for over 13 years.

Little is known about the 65-year-old Hamo. He defected from the Syrian army in July 2012 and joined those fighting to remove President Bashar Assad from power. Syrian opposition activists say he was involved in fighting in the once rebel-held neighborhood of Baba Amr in Homs, Syria's third largest city.

Hamo was living in central Sweden when he was arrested over his supposed participation in war crimes on December 7, 2021. A court at the time released him two days later, saying there wasn't enough evidence to keep him incarcerated. He has since been free.

The unrest in Syria between Assad's regime and opposition groups began in March 2011, and later exploded into a civil war that has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.

The trial at the Stockholm District Court started April 15. The last court session was May 21.