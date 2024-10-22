World

Sweden will honor Blinken and others with knighthoods for their roles in its NATO accession

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will be knighted in Sweden for their role in enabling the Scandinavian country to join the world's largest military alliance. It was a historic realignment of Europe's post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 22, 2024 at 12:50PM

STOCKHOLM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will be knighted in Sweden for their role in enabling the Scandinavian country to join the world's largest military alliance. It was a historic realignment of Europe's post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken and Stoltenberg along with former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and former Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will receive the Royal Order of the Polar Star, given to foreign citizens and stateless persons ''for extraordinary efforts for Swedish interests.''

''The awards are an expression of our great gratitude for the efforts of these people in connection with Sweden's membership in NATO,'' Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Tuesday.

Sweden joined almost a year after Finland. Both ended decades of post-World War II neutrality and centuries of broader non-alignment with major powers.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

Police say 11 are killed when a gasoline truck explodes near Uganda's capital

At least 11 people were killed Tuesday after a fuel truck exploded next to a highway in Uganda, police said. Two children were among the dead.

World

Iraqi forces kill Islamic State group commander and 8 other officials

World

Canadian Cabinet voices support for Trudeau as some Liberals prepare to confront him