COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Sweden says Iran was behind thousands of text messages to Swedes calling for revenge over 2023 Quran burnings.
Sweden says Iran was behind thousands of text messages to Swedes calling for revenge over 2023 Quran burnings
Sweden says Iran was behind thousands of text messages to Swedes calling for revenge over 2023 Quran burnings.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 7:36AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Sweden says Iran was behind thousands of text messages to Swedes calling for revenge over 2023 Quran burnings
Sweden says Iran was behind thousands of text messages to Swedes calling for revenge over 2023 Quran burnings.