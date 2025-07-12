Sweden crushes Germany at the Euros for the first time and tops group

ZURICH — Sweden put down a statement 4-1 win over Germany at the Women's European Championship on Saturday and secured a potentially easier route to the final.
The record eight-time champion was dominated, although Sweden's task was made easier after Germany forward Carlotta Wamser was sent off — barely half an hour in — for swatting a ball away from the goal-line with her arm.
By that point Sweden was up 2-1 after goals from Stina Blackstenius and teenager Smilla Holmberg canceled Jule Brand's early opener for Germany.
Fridolina Rolfö calmly slotted the penalty after Wamser's red card and substitute Lina Hurtig wrapped up the scoring late on to cap a miserable night for Germany, which conceded four goals for the first time in any Euro match, including qualifiers.
It was the first time Sweden beat Germany at the Euros and ensured it topped Group C with maximum points and avoided the possibility of facing World Cup champion and Euro 2025 favorite Spain in the semifinals.
Sweden will face the runner-up of Group D in the quarterfinals, with Germany facing the team that tops that group. That will be France, England or the Netherlands.
France has six points and plays the Netherlands, which has three points along with defending champion England. England plays Wales, also on Sunday.
Germany and Sweden had already qualified for the knockout stages but the match was decisive for top spot in the group, with a draw being enough for Sweden thanks to a better goal difference.