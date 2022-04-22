STOCKHOLM — A man was charged Friday with spying on 13 military installations in Sweden — gaining information that "make it possible to map military infrastructure of great importance for national defense," a prosecutor said.

The 51-year-old, whose name and citizenship were not revealed, had spread the information on a secret internet forum, authorities said.

"These are defense facilities that are important for Sweden's ability to defend the country in the event of war," Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement. "This is information that is interesting for foreign powers and that it is not possible to obtain with, for example, military satellites."

In a separate statement, Sweden's domestic security agency SAPO said Friday it had been investigating the case.

No further details were revealed.