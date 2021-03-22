Fika

It's a no-brainer that the restaurant at the American Swedish Institute is celebrating Våffeldagen. Chef Blake Meier's "Waffles-To-Go" package ($40) includes four waffles paired with on-the-side toppings that cover cravings for both sweet (apples with cinnamon and caramel) and savory (cream cheese, house-cured lox, "everything" bagel seasoning, dill and onion). Order online (at exploretock.com/fika) by March 23 for pick up on March 25.

2600 S. Park Av., Mpls., 612-524-5108, asimn.org



Krown Bakery & Eatery

Owners Eva and Fari Sabet are holding out until March 27, when they'll be serving five waffle varieties ($11.99 to $13.99) that include salmon-arugula-sour cream, lingonberry jam with cardamom-scented whipped cream and caramel sauce, and a Thai-style blend of caramelized bananas, toasted coconut, mango-caramel sauce and fresh cream. There's a gluten-free option, too. Phone orders start at 7:30 a.m. and doors are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

530 W. Main St., Anoka, 763-427-0506, krownbakeryandeatery.com



Nordic Waffles

Never mind that owner (and Norwegian ex-pat) Stine Aasland calls it International Waffle Day. "As a proud Norwegian, it is hard to admit it, but yes, International Waffle Day originated from Sweden," she said. "It is like our own birthday at Nordic Waffles." On March 25, Aasland is offering a four-waffle "flight" ($8.75), topped with berries and cream, Norwegian brown cheese with berry sauce, butter with cinnamon-sugar, and salmon-cream cheese-onions.

Potluck food hall, Rosedale, 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-760-3356, nordicwaffles.com