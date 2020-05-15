Most of our workouts are at home now, which makes this an ideal time to get lost in the wild world of the vintage exercise video.

Beyond just titans of the genre like Jane Fonda (now leg lifting on TikTok) and Richard Simmons, there were so many celebrity or celebrity-ish workout videos in the 1980s and 1990s: Fabio, Dolph Lundgren, MTV’s “The Grind,” Raquel Welch, Flexercise, Aerobicize, Jazzercise, Booty Ballet, Crunch, Tae Bo, Buns of Steel.

They feature many things lost to time: striped leotards, elaborate pelvic thrusts, rainbow headbands, Reebok Steps. Going through them becomes a tour of the era.

Many have been posted to YouTube, and original VHS tapes can be found if you’re really motivated. Because the tapes were originally meant to be done at home, before gyms were everywhere, they don’t usually involve much in the way of equipment.

Whether they work might almost be beside the point. Then and now, they entertain. Here are some of the favorites:

Jane Fonda joined an exercise class at her Jane Fonda Workout Studio in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 1984.

Cindy Crawford’s Shape Your Body

The year is 1992 and supermodel Cindy Crawford is in full bombshell hair and a black bustier leotard — or is it a bathing suit? — on a beach doing arm circles to a Primal Scream remix.

Crawford does side bends and notes, “It’s really good for tightening your waist.” Later, of her modified “girl” push-ups, she says, “You can do boy push-ups, but I can’t.” Mostly she doesn’t speak and instead lets the disembodied voice of her trainer Radu shout out the names of the moves.

It’s easy to suspect that the tape was made so people could watch her doing a series of 50 butt squeezes while the camera zooms in on her pelvis.

Sandahl Bergman’s Body

The 1980s aerobic video is a wonderful genre. This version, released in 1983, stars actress Sandahl Bergman, of “Conan the Barbarian” and “Xanadu” fame. It’s stark and moody, even a little surreal, with the blond former Broadway dancer on sets that are just green or blue or black and white.

She wears a lot of headbands and tiny shorts and is almost always flanked by two beefcake backup dancers who are often wearing things like jeans and vests with bare chests. There’s a barre workout with no instruction and an interlude of her dancing alone in a black room. You couldn’t really follow along even if you wanted to.

Jayne Kennedy’s Love Your Body

Jayne Kennedy’s 1983 video is a rare corrective to the very white (and so blond) world of the vintage workout video. Kennedy, a TV personality, pageant winner and actress, advises users to “establish a positive belief in yourself” and quickly gets down to business, pointing to Tom and Vicky in the back, who will be performing the aerobics exercises on an advanced level.

This has all the ’80s hallmarks, including striped leotards and suspenders. The music is mostly instrumental, including Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and Diana Ross’ “Upside Down.”

The cool-down moves the action to a beach — a standard location for these videos — and Renaldo Nehemiah, a track-and-field and NFL star, pops in for a group hamstring workout at the end.

Cherfitness

The Cherfitness oeuvre, which includes A New Attitude from 1991 and Body Confidence from 1992, is an odd, highly specific and black-clad universe. It is one in which our host Cher has chosen to wear a Bob Mackie body stocking (it appears to be the same one from the “If I Could Turn Back Time” video) while doing a routine to the 1960s-era dance the Pony.

She also wears a black leotard with a lace-up bodice and a tutu in a step aerobics sequence and wears a kind of corset belt in a rubber band resistance training video. Most of the background music is sort of lite rock covers of classic hits, like “Dancing in the Street.”

Alyssa Milano’s Teen Steam

This video came out in 1988. It begins with a long introduction to set up the idea of Teen Steam with sitcom star and activist Alyssa Milano in a large bedroom complete with a daybed (then de rigueur). It cuts to her singing a song about her pent-up teenage stress that includes the lyrics “my parents want an angel, my teachers want a brain, my friends just want to party, and it’s driving me insane.”

The “steam” that she can feel “rising” is what she and two friends are going to burn off. Later there is a dance workout in a fake alley with a lot of dry ice and ripped jeans.

Muscle Motion

This 1983 video features the Men from Chippendales. Here’s how the beginner’s workout is explained: “Even the hottest romance starts out with something small, a gesture, a look. In aerobics, it’s called the warm-up.”

And then a shirtless man identified as Michael in extremely high-waisted bluejeans does a lot of pelvic thrusts and a series of squats in a singlet. It’s hard to follow along, but that was clearly not the point then or now.