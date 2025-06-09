Sweat, tears, devotion: Pilgrims cross the wilderness to honor the Rocío Virgin in Spain

EL ROCIO, Spain — Their faces, hats and flamenco dresses caked in dust, hundreds of pilgrims gathered around an ox-driven carriage with their icon of the Virgin Mary after slogging on foot, horses and wagons through dirt roads for nearly 12 hours.
The festive flamenco music stopped, the ubiquitous beer bottles and wine glasses were put down, and the Catholic faithful prayed an evening rosary by pine trees in the wilderness a few miles from the hamlet of El Rocío.
''One can drink and hang out. Our best friends are here. But it's essential to pray,'' said Meme Morales, who's been doing this pilgrimage since the early 1990s, this year with her two grown daughters. ''The Virgin is something that forms part of our life.''
Venerating the Rocío Virgin has been a tradition since the main icon was discovered near this village in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia around the end of the 13th century.
It has grown into one of world's largest, most unique Catholic pilgrimages. For days before Pentecost weekend, about a million people do the ''romería del Rocío'' in swirling clouds of dust that's as pervasive and natural as the faithful's devotion.
Feast and faith as pilgrims make their way
It looks like a rolling, wild party, even among the religious brotherhoods, more than 130 of whom participate, taking different paths from around the region and as distant as Brussels. Morales' group is the Triana brotherhood.
From when they break camp around dawn until well into the night, they sing flamenco songs, many specific to each brotherhood — accompanied by guitar and rhythmic clapping. Homemade food and copious amounts of water, beer and sherry are shared with friends and strangers alike.