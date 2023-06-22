A SWAT team officer shot and wounded a suspect in St. Joseph as police were executing a search warrant Wednesday night in Stearns County, and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Police were carrying out the warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Able Street E. in St. Joseph. The SWAT team for Stearns and Benton counties was assisting the St. Joseph Police Department, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was wanted in a threats-of-violence and firearm case, the release states.

While responding, a member of the SWAT team shot the suspect, according to a BCA spokesperson.

Officers performed emergency medical treatment at the scene before the person was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. The Sheriff's Office and BCA did not say what the injured person's status is or provide more of the circumstances surrounding the police shooting.

There is no ongoing danger to the public, and police are not looking for any additional suspects, the release states. The office asked the public to avoid the area and said law enforcement will be on the scene for several hours.