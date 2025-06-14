Swanson and Boyd help the NL Central-leading Cubs top the Pirates 2-1

CHICAGO — Dansby Swanson homered, Matthew Boyd pitched six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Saturday.
Swanson connected against Ryan Borucki (1-3) with two out in the sixth inning, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead with a solo drive into the bleachers in left-center. It was his 13th homer of the season.
Swanson struck out swinging against Mike Burrows in his first two at-bats of the afternoon. But Burrows departed after retiring Seiya Suzuki on a popup to first for the first out of the sixth.
Andrew McCutchen went deep for last-place Pittsburgh, which had won six of eight. It was McCutchen's 18th homer at Wrigley Field, tops for a visitor to the iconic ballpark among active players.
Boyd (6-3) retired 14 in a row after McCutchen connected with one out in the first. The left-hander, who signed a $29 million, two-year deal with Chicago in free agency, improved to 6-0 with a 2.25 ERA in six home starts this year.
The NL Central-leading Cubs tied the game in the third. Nico Hoerner hit a leadoff single, stole second and advanced to third on Matt Shaw's grounder to first. Ian Happ followed with a sacrifice fly to left.
After Boyd departed, Ryan Pressly and Drew Pomeranz each got three outs for Chicago. Daniel Palencia handled the ninth for his sixth save.
