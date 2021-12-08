NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Azar Swain had 21 points as Yale defeated Albany 71-52 on Tuesday night.
Swain sank 9 of 10 foul shots and added five steals for the Bulldogs (6-5). Matthue Cotton had 13 points and nine rebounds. August Mahoney added 13 points, while Isaiah Kelly scored 11.
Jamel Horton had 11 points for the Great Danes (1-7), who trailed 30-19 at halftime. Justin Neely added seven rebounds.
