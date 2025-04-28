Svechnikov scores 3 goals as Hurricanes beat Devils 5-2 to take 3-1 series lead

NEWARK, N.J. — Andrei Svechnikov scored three goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes, who bounced back after a 3-2 loss in two overtimes two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake each had two assists.
''Your best players have to be your best players. They have to be at this time of year,'' Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said of Svechnikov. ''Obviously he's on the scoresheet, so that's huge, but he had five or six shots, he was around it and if you want to be successful you have to get those contributions.''
Frederik Andersen stopped six of the seven shots he faced before leaving early in the second period due to an apparent injury. Pyotr Kochetkov came on and finished with 14 saves.
''When you lose your starting goalie it's never a good feeling,'' Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. ''Guys kept moving forward, stuck with the game plan and found a way to grind it out."
Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils. Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves.
''They were better," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "On top of us way more. We were on our heels. They defend very well. … We weren't able to elevate our chances.''
Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.