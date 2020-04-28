An SUV driver reportedly fell unconscious on a northwestern Wisconsin road in Rusk County, crashed into a tree and was killed, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Monday near Conrath, according to the State Patrol.

The driver was identified as Andrew C. Bentley, 49, of nearby Sheldon.

Bentley was traveling on County Road V near Marshall Road with a passenger along when his SUV went off the road, rolled over and struck a tree, the patrol said.

The unidentified passenger, who was injured, disclosed that Bentley lost consciousness while driving, the patrol said.

“The initial investigation appears a medical event may have been a contributing factor prior to the crash,” a statement from the patrol read.