An SUV driver traveling on the North Shore hit a tree and suffered fatal injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday north of Grand Marais near Hwy. 61 and County Road 14, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the driver as 79-year-old Barbara H. Wright, of Grand Marais.

Wright was heading up Hwy. 61, turned left onto County Road 14 and hit a large pine tree, the patrol said.