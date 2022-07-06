An SUV driver traveling on the North Shore hit a tree and suffered fatal injuries, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday north of Grand Marais near Hwy. 61 and County Road 14, the State Patrol said.
The patrol identified the driver as 79-year-old Barbara H. Wright, of Grand Marais.
Wright was heading up Hwy. 61, turned left onto County Road 14 and hit a large pine tree, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
St. Cloud
Man becomes trapped in central Minnesota grain bin and dies
The incident occurred about 6 miles south of Freeport.
Business
Anoka's Vista Outdoor spending up to $590M for mountain bike gear maker
Vista is remaining aggressive on the M&A front as it prepares to split its outdoor products and ammunition brands
Business
Target preps for large back-to-school season
With the Fourth of July over, retailers are already stocking shelves for the new school year.
Variety
Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland seriously injured after July 3 boating accident
Supporters have started a fundraiser to help cover medical costs for the uninsured chef.
Taste
How a Minneapolis landscaper turned his urban yard into a food forest
Russ Henry firmly embraces the food forest concept, and wants you to do the same.