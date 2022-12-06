A man walking on a western Minnesota highway after dark was hit by an SUV and died, officials said Tuesday.
The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday in Rush Lake Township, about 7 miles south of Perham, the State Patrol said.
Dexter R. Brown, 32, of nearby Ottertail, was heading north on Hwy. 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck the 74-year-old man from Palisade, Minn., the patrol said.
The man was "walking in the lane," a statement from the patrol read. His identity has yet to be released.
