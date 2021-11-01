An SUV driver died Friday after colliding with a farm tractor near Bemidji, Minn., authorities said.
The crash occurred on Hwy. 71 south of Bemidji near the line separating Beltrami and Hubbard counties, according to the State Patrol.
Sylvia R. White, 34, of Park Rapids, Minn., was driving north and collided with a tractor pulling a fertilizer cart that also was heading north about 3:15 p.m. Friday, according to the patrol. The tractor's operator, 36-year-old Kyle L. Schulke of Bemidji, was not hurt, the patrol said.
Paul Walsh
