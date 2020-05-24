An SUV driver slammed into a warehouse in Brooklyn Center and was killed, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Friday at Sign-Zone Inc. in the 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway, police said.

Police and firefighters arrived and began lifesaving efforts before the driver was declared dead at the scene. The motorist's identity has yet to be released.

Alcohol and excessive speed appear to have been factors in the crash, police said.

No one else was hurt in connection with the incident.