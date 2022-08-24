An SUV driver hit a pickup truck stopped in a lane on a Plymouth highway after dark and was killed, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Monday in Plymouth on Hwy. 169 near the N. 36th Avenue exit, the State Patrol said.

Glenn A. Miller, 67, of New Hope, suffered critical injuries, was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and died there, the patrol said.

The small pickup, driven by Andrew L. Landis, 57, of Brooklyn Center, was stopped in the right lane of southbound Hwy. 169 and was struck by Miller's SUV, according to the patrol. Landis was injured but did not require hospitalization.

The patrol has yet to say why the pickup was stopped on the highway.