A driver speeding away from a state trooper in north Minneapolis during Friday morning's commute plunged off an interstate overpass and tumbled end over end to the embankment below, officials said.

The chase started shortly before 7 a.m. along northbound Interstate 94 just north of downtown and ended near the N. 49th Avenue exit, said State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank.

Two juveniles ran from the vehicle but were soon captured by law enforcement, Shank said. Injuries to both of them were considered noncritical, he added.

Traffic camera video tracked a portion of the chase and zoomed in soon after the Kia SUV crashed and ended up on its wheels. One person can be seen getting out from the driver's side door, while the other clawed through the shattered windshield and started running.

According to a statement from Shank:

Shortly before 7 a.m., a trooper spotted the speeding SUV on I-94 near Broadway. The trooper had lights and sirens activated while attempting to stop the vehicle as it took the Dowling Avenue exit, but the driver fled.

The driver sped back onto northbound I-94, exited at 49th but "lost control of the vehicle and crashed over the overpass bridge."