A man found dead Sunday in a Minneapolis apartment has been declared the victim of a homicide.

Eric Andre Lamont David, 52, died of multiple sharp force injuries, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

The death was at first declared suspicious after police found his body Sunday afternoon in an apartment in the 500 block of Ridgewood Avenue. Forensic scientists with the Minneapolis police collected evidence at the scene, which indicated David had died before Sunday.

The death is now being investigated by homicide detectives. Anyone with information was encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction may result in a financial reward.