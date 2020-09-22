BERLIN — A suspicious package that arrived Tuesday morning in the mail room of Germany's parliament building turned out to be harmless, authorities said.
The package was an advertisement that was flagged by Bundestag security after they spotted a wire in it while scanning the mail, the dpa news agency reported.
