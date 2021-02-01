A man was located dead Monday morning in a snowbank in Inver Grove Heights by police who were sent to the scene regarding a "suspicious incident," authorities said.

The body was found about 8 a.m. by officers just east of Interstate 494 on the south side of the 1300 block of W. 60th Street, police said.

Police have yet to reveal any of the circumstances leading up to the discovery other than the officers were responding to a "report of a suspicious incident," a statement from the department said.

The man's identity has yet to be released.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined police in the investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to call their tip line at 6512-450-2530.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482