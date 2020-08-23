The St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad was called to Prescott, Wis., on Sunday after a suspicious device was left near the city's Post Office.

An improvised explosive device was disabled sometime after the squad arrived at the scene around 1:20 p.m., according to the Prescott Police Department. Police were notified at 9:55 a.m. of the suspicious object left on Campbell Street near the Prescott Post Office.

Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels said the device was not directly in front of the post office, but rather in the residential area with other nearby buildings including a school and the post office.

However, he said the department is "well aware of everything going on with the post office" in terms of ongoing controversy surrounding mail-in voting and the United States Postal Service. "It's definitely an angle we'll look into," he said.

Michaels said while "people were saying that this just looked like a firework," there was substantial reason to believe it was not.

"It's quite unusual to have that happen on any day here in Prescott," he said, adding that it's the city's first bomb threat he's aware of.

Map: Suspicious device found outside post office Map: Suspicious device found outside post office

Michaels said his department will conduct its own investigation before passing along information to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to see if the federal agency will investigate.

The residential area was blocked off and evacuated in late morning and for several hours into the afternoon. Displaced residence were allowed to return to their homes after the bomb was detonated and the area was deemed safe.

In addition to the bomb squad, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Prescott Fire and River Falls EMS assisted at the scene.